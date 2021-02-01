Elden H. Huemann, 86

Elden H. Huemann, age 86 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at St. Mark’s Living of Austin. Elden Henry Huemann was born on October 24, 1934 in Mower County to Henry and Pauline (Klapperich) Huemann. He attended Johnsburg school through 8th grade and graduated from Adams High School in 1952. In 1954, he began a 31-year career with Wilson’s in Albert Lea and retired in 1985. Elden married Jean Anderson on June 29, 1957 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Austin. In 1957, he enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1959. In 1985, Elden started his second career in life, he worked for 25 years at NAPA in Austin. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir and taught 4th grade Sunday School. He loved to dance and sing; in his younger years he spent most weekends at the Terp it was where he and Jean met; he sang with the Northwestern Singers. He enjoyed tending to his garden and a good piece of pie. Elden loved nature and the outdoors; he enjoyed spending his free time at the lake and took several trips to the boundary waters, spending much of his time on Gunflint Trail. He was interested in saving the planet and worked hard to recycle and reduce is carbon footprint as much as possible, and was a dedicated blood donor on a regular basis. Elden was a volunteer at Jay C. Hormel Nature Center; he took care of the bluebird houses for many years. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they all had a very special place in his heart. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Elden is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Huemann of Austin; children, Robin (Maynard) Akkerman of Brownsdale, Brian (Lynn) Huemann of Savage, and Brenda (Stuart) Yentsch of Blooming Prairie; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Terry (Connie) Huemann of Charles City, IA, Maynard (Linda) Huemann of Elgin, and Adry (Linda) Huemann of Osseo; sister-in-law, Virginia Huemann of Owatonna; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Pauline Huemann; son, Kip Huemann in 1996; brother, Lanny Huemann; sister, Dorine (Keith) Vorhees.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Interment will be held in Grandview Cemetery. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Memorials are preferred to the The YMCA of Austin and the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.