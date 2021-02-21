FBA hands BP boys a fourth straight loss

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team dropped its fourth straight game when it lost to Faribault Bethlehem Academy (2-7 overall, 1-6 Gopher) in Faribault Saturday.

Chris Naatz had 14 points for BP (2-7 overall, 2-6 Gopher)

BP 22 27 – 49

FBA 33 37 – 70

BP scoring: Chris Naatz, 14; Drew Kittelson, 9; Alex Miller, 8; Mitchell Fiebiger, 6; Colin Jordison, 5; Luke Larkoski, 3; Jacob Naatz, 3; Cole Christianson, 1; free throws: 43 percent (12-for-28)