FBA hands BP boys a fourth straight loss
The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team dropped its fourth straight game when it lost to Faribault Bethlehem Academy (2-7 overall, 1-6 Gopher) in Faribault Saturday.
Chris Naatz had 14 points for BP (2-7 overall, 2-6 Gopher)
BP 22 27 – 49
FBA 33 37 – 70
BP scoring: Chris Naatz, 14; Drew Kittelson, 9; Alex Miller, 8; Mitchell Fiebiger, 6; Colin Jordison, 5; Luke Larkoski, 3; Jacob Naatz, 3; Cole Christianson, 1; free throws: 43 percent (12-for-28)
