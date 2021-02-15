Get to Know: BP senior Alexander Miller

Alexander Miller is a senior at Blooming Prairie.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Cross country, basketball and baseball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory was definitely qualifying to go to state in basketball last year.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I’ve learned that no matter how hard you work, there is always going to be someone better than you, therefore there is always room for improvement. And those people that are better than you, you should use them as a source to be better than you were before.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Kobe Bryant, he believed that even though he was this great basketball player, that he could still improve, and that kind of backs up what I said previously about always getting better.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: Probably my teammates. I have loved playing with my teammates throughout all of our years and to have another time on the floor talking to them about the game would be the only thing I could ask for.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Definitely playing with bigger and more physical players than what I am used to. It’s a change that I have to overcome in order to play basketball, I try to embrace that and do what I can with what I am given.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: I always wanted to play basketball but more realistically, I wanted to be an athletic trainer because I would still be around sports, which I like so much, and I would be able to still be physically active.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: I really like ice cream. I would eat it just about any time or anyplace, doesn’t matter how warm or cold it is.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Not 100 percent sure, but something related to the trades field.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Well like most people, I’m pretty bummed out about it. Last year our junior season was messed up and now our senior year is too. It’s kind of a bummer that we don’t get to have the same senior experiences that other seniors had. There isn’t much you can do about it, though you just do what you can with what you are given.