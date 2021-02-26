Get to Know: Ethan Slaathaug

Achieving common goals as a team

Ethan Slaathaug is a senior at Hayfield

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: The sports I compete in are cross country, football, basketball and baseball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory was when we won the section baseball game to go to state and we all rushed the field and dog-piled on each other. That was a great moment!

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned from sports the importance of working as a team to achieve a common goal. I learned that every member of the team has a role that is very important. Everyone matters and if they do their part, then the team will be successful.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Lebron James Is my biggest role model because of how hard he works everyday and how good of a guy he is. He is a very good family guy who takes care of his family and is super supportive of his kids.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: If I could have a conversation with anyone it would be Steve Carell because of how much I like the TV show “The Office.” I think he would have me rolling in laughter.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: The biggest obstacle I had to overcome was moving to a new school when I was a freshman. I did not know a lot of kids and I was new to Hayfield, so to go into a new school and play sports in the school was tough. I also had to play sports with different kids then I was used to so a lot of changes made for some stress, but everyone was super nice and supportive.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job would be something in business. Either working as a salesman and working my way up to a manager and keep going.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite food is medium rare steak and mashed potatoes.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: My plan for after high school is to go to a private 4-year college and play basketball.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: It was hard to adapt to the new rules, but I must do my part to keep everyone safe and fight the pandemic back.