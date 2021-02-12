GMLOS wrestling team scores a sweep in Pine Island
The GMLOS wrestling team beat Pine Island 64-15 and it beat Byron 56-21 in Pine Island Thursday.
Anthony Romero, James Jacobsen, Braxten Wiste, Donovan Felten went 2-0 with two pins for the Bulldogs.
Cohen Wiste, Recently Voigt, Daniel Smith, Christian Jacobsen and Cameron Sneed went 2-0.
