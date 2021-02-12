February 12, 2021

GMLOS wrestling team scores a sweep in Pine Island

By Daily Herald

Published 8:20 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

The GMLOS wrestling team beat Pine Island 64-15 and it beat Byron 56-21 in Pine Island Thursday.

Anthony Romero, James Jacobsen, Braxten Wiste,  Donovan Felten went 2-0 with two pins for the Bulldogs.

Cohen Wiste, Recently Voigt, Daniel Smith, Christian Jacobsen and Cameron Sneed went 2-0.

