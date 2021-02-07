Grand Meadow girls slip past Rebels

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team edged out Southland by a score of 51-48 in GM Saturday.

Larissa Goslee had 20 points for the Rebels (4-2 overall, 4-2 SEC) and River Landers had 15 points for GM (4-4 overall, 4-2 SEC).

Southland 32 16 – 48

GM 30 21 – 51

GM scoring: River Landers, 15; Kendyl Queensland, 12; Sydney Cotten, 9; Lexy Foster, 6; McKenna Hendrickson, 5; Rebecca Hoffman, 2; Gina Stier, 2; free throws: 85 percent (11-for-13)

Southland scoring: Larissa Goslee, 20; Kelsey Mensink, 14; Olivia Matheis, 6; Bria Nelsen, 3; Bailey Johnson, 3; Kayla Nelsen, 2; free throws: 43 percent (3-for-7)