Grand Meadow girls slip past Rebels
The Grand Meadow girls basketball team edged out Southland by a score of 51-48 in GM Saturday.
Larissa Goslee had 20 points for the Rebels (4-2 overall, 4-2 SEC) and River Landers had 15 points for GM (4-4 overall, 4-2 SEC).
Southland 32 16 – 48
GM 30 21 – 51
GM scoring: River Landers, 15; Kendyl Queensland, 12; Sydney Cotten, 9; Lexy Foster, 6; McKenna Hendrickson, 5; Rebecca Hoffman, 2; Gina Stier, 2; free throws: 85 percent (11-for-13)
Southland scoring: Larissa Goslee, 20; Kelsey Mensink, 14; Olivia Matheis, 6; Bria Nelsen, 3; Bailey Johnson, 3; Kayla Nelsen, 2; free throws: 43 percent (3-for-7)
Kennedy returns and Rebels get back on track against Kingsland
The Southland boys basketball team bounced back from their first loss of the season with a win over Kingsland (0-4