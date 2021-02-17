Hayfield boys hit 14 threes to take down Lyle-Pacelli

The Hayfield boys basketball team caught fire with 10 first half three-pointers as it beat Lyle-Pacelli 85-73 in Hayfield Tuesday.

The Vikings (8-3 overall) connected on 14 total threes as Ethan Pack put up a career-high 20 points and Kobe Foster added a career-high nine points. Ethan Slaathaug had an unofficial triple double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Isaac Matti had 26 points.

Cole Walter had 22 points for the Athletics (7-2 overall) as their six-game winning streak came to an end.

LP 39 — 73

Hayfield 44 — 85

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 26; Ethan Slaathaug, 25; Ethan Pack, 20; Kobe Foster, 9; Easton Fritcher, 2; Erik Bungum, 2; Karver Heydt, 1; free throws: 19-for-28

LP scoring: Cole Walter, 22; Buay Koak, 17; Jed Nelson, 14; Zach Bollingberg, 14; Sam Nelsen, 6; free throws: 11-for-18