Hayfield boys trounce Faribault Bethlehem Academy
The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy (3-8 overall, 2-7 Gopher) 79-51 in Hayfield.
Hayfield (10-3 overall, 8-2 Gopher) opened the second half with a 12-2 run in two minutes to go up by 25 points.
FBA 21 30 — 51
Hayfield 36 43 — 79
Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 25; Ethan Pack, 12; Lucas Hansen, 11; Easton Fritcher, 10; Isaac Matti, 8; Kobe Foster, 8; Joey Tempel, 3; Erik Bungum, 2; free throws: 70 percent (7-for-10)
