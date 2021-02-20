Hayfield girls can’t keep up with WEM

The Hayfield girls basketball team struggled with its shot as it lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (8-2 overall, 6-1 Gopher) 44-26 in Waterville Friday.

Hayfield (8-3 overall) trailed by two at halftime and it was hung around for much of the second half.

Hayfield 17 9 — 26

WEM 19 25 — 44

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 12; Chelsea Christopherson, 2; Aine Stasko, 5; Natalie Beaver, 4; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 3; free throws: 54 percent (7-for-13)