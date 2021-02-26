Hayfield girls take down FBA
The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy 57-44 in Hayfield Thursday.
Freshman Kristen Watson put up 27 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings (10-3 overall, 6-2 Gopher).
FBA 17 27 — 44
Hayfield 28 29 — 57
Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 27; Natalie Beaver, 11; Catilyn Hendrickson, 7; Alexis Ward, 6; Aine Stasko, 3; Chelsea Christopherson, 1; Kenna Chick, 1; Halle Koskie, 1; free throws: 61 percent (14-for-23)
