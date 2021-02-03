Hebrink is going all out as Packer girls stay hot

Austin senior Elyse Hebrink may be running out of time on the court with the Austin Packers, but she isn’t running out of hustle.

The undersized Hebrink was her usual self on Tuesday as she was crashing the boards, making the extra pass and directing the Packers to a 72-52 win over Rochester Century (1-4 overall, 1-4 Big Nine) in Ove Berven Gym.

Hebrink is the lone senior on Austin’s roster and she finished with four points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of blocked shots. She’ll get her senior night when the Packers (4-1 overall, 4-1 Big Nine) host Mankato East at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in what will be their third straight home game.

“She’s done a lot for our program and Elyse deserves more than a day. She deserves a whole month,” Austin head coach Eric Zoske said. “We’re very appreciative of her and her family and everything they’ve done for the program.”

Hebrink and the Packers have 13 games left on the regular season schedule and she’s going to make them all count.

“It’s still fun and I’m just glad to have a season,” she said. “This is my first year playing with a lot of these girls and I’m having fun getting to know them as individuals.”

Austin led just 26-25 with 4:02 left in the first half, when the Packers closed the half on a 15-2 burst. Sophomore Olivia Walsh, who had all 10 of her points, along with three rebounds and two steals, was key in the rally and she closed the half with a buzzer beating score.

“Olivia and I have a secret bond. We’re both Kansas City Chiefs fans,” Zoske said. “She had a play out there where she passed it like Patrick Mahomes and Hope (Dudycha) just popped out in the corner like a little Tyreke Hill and she jacked a three. It was a fantastic baseline drive by Olivia and Hope caught it and shot it. Olivia has improved a lot and I told her during a timeout that this is the best I’ve seen her play.”

Walsh felt her usual nerves before the game, but she once again turned to Hebrink for a little guidance.

“I always get nervous before games and once I get in there, the adrenaline kicks in and I’m fine,” Walsh said. “Elyse has always been a good leader and she always holds everyone accountable. She’s not afraid to let us know what she’s thinking.”

Hope Dudycha finished with 24 points and four rebounds and Cassidy Shute put up 18 points for Austin.

Century 27 25 – 52

Austin 41 31 – 72

Austin scoring: Hope Dudycha, 24; Cassidy Shute, 18; Reana Schmitt, 10; Olvia Walsh, 10; Emma Dudycha, 8; Elyse Hebrink, 4; free throws: 15-for-19 (79 percent); rebounds: 35 (Schmitt, 15); turnovers: 9