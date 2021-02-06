February 6, 2021

Ice Dogs edge out Bruins

By Daily Herald

Published 10:11 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

The Austin Bruins lost to Fairbanks (8-10 overall) 5-3 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Hudson Hodges had 26 saves for Austin (6-9-2-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Fairbanks 1 3 1    5

Austin 2 0 1    3

First period

(A) Walter Zacher (Sutter Muzzati, Peter Jacobs) 3:04

(A) Garrett Dahm (Barrett Brooks) (power play) 7:52

(F) Andrew Garnby (Billy Renfrew, Owen Neuharth) 11:33

Second period

(F) Jasper Lester (power play) 5:33

(F) Austin Becker 11:57

(F) Laker Aldridge (Tyler Herzberg, Jacob Conrad) 18:06

Third period

(A) Alex Trombley 7:50

(F) Jack Ring (Andrew Garry, Jasper Lester) 19:28

Shots: Austin — 27; Fairbanks — 31

Power plays: Austin — 1-for-5; Fairbanks — 1-for-3

