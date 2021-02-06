Ice Dogs edge out Bruins
The Austin Bruins lost to Fairbanks (8-10 overall) 5-3 in Riverside Arena Friday.
Hudson Hodges had 26 saves for Austin (6-9-2-2 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Fairbanks 1 3 1 — 5
Austin 2 0 1 — 3
First period
(A) Walter Zacher (Sutter Muzzati, Peter Jacobs) 3:04
(A) Garrett Dahm (Barrett Brooks) (power play) 7:52
(F) Andrew Garnby (Billy Renfrew, Owen Neuharth) 11:33
Second period
(F) Jasper Lester (power play) 5:33
(F) Austin Becker 11:57
(F) Laker Aldridge (Tyler Herzberg, Jacob Conrad) 18:06
Third period
(A) Alex Trombley 7:50
(F) Jack Ring (Andrew Garry, Jasper Lester) 19:28
Shots: Austin — 27; Fairbanks — 31
Power plays: Austin — 1-for-5; Fairbanks — 1-for-3
Maple River boys seize control of Gopher Conference with sweep of Hayfield
The Hayfield boys basketball team lost to Maple River (6-1 overall, 6-0 Gopher) by a score of 74-49 in Hayfield... read more