Irene Viola Hemann, 92

Irene Viola Hemann, age 92, of Stacyville died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her home in Stacyville after a brief battle with cancer.

Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa with Father Raymond Burkle and Father David Hemann officiating. Burial will be in Visitation Cemetery in Stacyville. Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville. Viewing will be available one hour prior to the funeral service.

Irene was born on a farm south of Meyer, Iowa to John and Elizabeth (Thome) Mueller on November 7, 1928. She was eighth of thirteen children. She attended Meyer Sacred Heart School.

She married the love of her life, Herbert John Hemann, on August 25, 1948. Together they moved to a farm east Stacyville, Iowa in 1949 and began farming. They were members of Visitation Parish where Irene was a member of the Christian mothers. To this beautiful union came 15 children: Vivian (Bart) McDonough, Adrian, Steven, Harvey (Diane), Susan (Jack) VanLaere, Norbert (Marybeth), Leonard (Carol), Galen (Audrey), Colette (Steve) Koebrick, Maureen (Duane) Wegner, Nicholas, Yvonne Braun, Andrew (Patty), Delores (Kevin) Koster, and Kathleen (Tim) Bruggeman.

Herb and Irene retired from farming in 1990 and moved to Stacyville, Iowa to remain close to the farm and their family. Irene loved spending time with family and grandchildren. She was an active member of the Visitation Catholic Church and her faith was the basis of her life. She will be remembered by all of us for her cooking and baking; especially her potato salad, goulash, homemade bread, and chocolate cookies. She was also known for her embroidery and quilting talents, and showed her talents by making each grandchild and great-grandchild a quilt. She was brave, beautiful, and strong to the end.

She passed thru the gates of heaven into God’s arms and was reunited to her husband Herb and her son Adrian. She was surrounded by her children, whom she felt were her Angels. She told everyone, “God knew what he was doing when he gave me all these children. I don’t know what I would do without them. I thank God every day for them.”

She is survived by her children, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Elmer (Mary) Mueller, Maxine Halbach, Delphin (MaryAnn) Mueller, Anita Adams, and Mary (Jerome) Mullenbach. She is also survived by in-laws: Darlene Hemann and Marie (Glenn) Borchardt.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Herbert; son, Adrian; son-in-law, Todd Braun; and grandson, Taylor Bruggeman; also by parents, multiple sisters and brothers and in-laws.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Visitation Catholic Church – Building Fund or North Iowa Hospice.

