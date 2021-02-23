Jerome F. Gerber, 90

Jerome Frank Gerber, 90 of Adams, Minnesota, passed away at the Spring Valley Care Center on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Jerome was born on September 6, 1930, in Adams, Minnesota, the youngest child of John and Martha Gerber. He grew up on a farm in Taopi, Minnesota.

Jerome completed his GED. He attended church sponsored activities with friends at the Brownsdale Roller Rink where he met Darlene. They were married on August 19, 1952. Jerome farmed before and after his Army military service at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He also worked many years at the American Can Factory in Austin, Minnesota and IBM in Rochester, Minnesota.

Jerome and Darlene enjoyed wedding dances and a range of road trips – from going to the Dairy Queen, to visiting family, and going to Alaska. He was devout in his faith and enjoyed spending time with family.

Jerome is survived by his children, Dennis (Elaine) Gerber of Austin, Minnesota, Diane (Dana) Inman of Rochester, Minnesota, Gary (Jan) Gerber of Rochester, Minnesota, and Brian Gerber of LeRoy, Minnesota. He enjoyed 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his brothers and sisters – Arthur Gerber, Ray Gerber, Lawrence Gerber, Robert Gerber, Florence Fasbender, Serelda Kramer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26th at the Adams Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing and all MN Dept. of Health COVID-19 protocol will be followed.