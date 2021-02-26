Kelly sets pool record as Packer fall to Northfield

The Austin boys swimming and diving team lost to Northfield 97-83 in Northfield Thursday.

Austin senior Logan Kelly set a new Northfield pool record time of 57.31 seconds, breaking Winona’s Grant Wolner’s time of 58.66 seconds.

The Austin 200-yard medley relay team of Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joey Hilkin and Riley Haugen swam the eighth best time in AHS history at 1:42.60.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilkin, Riley Haugen (first, 1:42.60); Adam Pike, Jackson Barry, Matthew Grush, Kenny Cabeen (fifth, 1:58.78)

200-freestyle: Tate Miller (second, 1:59.81); Kyle Mayer (fifth, 2:13.79); Samuel Langstaff (sixth, 2:27.84)

50-freestyle: Riley Haugen (third, 24.63); Kenny Cabeen (fifth, 25.51); Matthew Grush (sixth, 25.65)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (first, 155.05); Isaiah Cabeen (third, 131.90)

100-butterfly: Logan Kelly (first, 52.57); Joseph Hilkin (fourth, 1:01.54); Matthew Grush (sixth, 1:11.53)

100-freestyle: Riley Haugen (second, 54.49); Kenny Cabeen (fifth, 55.70); Kyle Mayer (sixth, 1:00.42)

500-freestyle: Tate Miller (second, 5:34.35)

200-freestyle relay: Kyle Mayer, Jackson Barry, Joseph Garry, Thomas Asmus (fourth, 1:52.15)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (second, 57.52); Adam Pike (fourth, 1:08.66); Joseph Hilkin (fifth, 1:09.40)

100-breaststroke: Logan Kelly (first, 57.31); Jackson Barry (second, 1:15.23); Thomas Herrick ( third, 1:32.18)

400-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Adam Pike, Tate Miller, Riley Haugen (second, 3:42.37); Joseph Hilkin, Kyle Mayer, Zachary Evenson, Thomas Asmus (fifth, 4:16.59)