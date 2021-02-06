Kingsland girls basketball team takes down LP
The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (6-1 overall, 4-0 SEC) 69-35 in Spring Valley Saturday.
Alana Rogne had 14 points for LP (1-7 overall, 1-5 SEC).
LP stats: Alana Rogne, 14; Kearah Schafer, 9; Olivia Heard, 5; Emma Wilde, 4; Kirsten Koopal, 3
