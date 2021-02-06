Kittelson leads BP comeback over Medford
The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team came back to beat Medford (1-3 overall) 58-48 in BP Friday.
BP (2-3 overall) trailed by six at halftime, but Drew Kittelson had 23 points.
Medford 26 22 — 48
BP 20 38 — 58
BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 23; Colin Jordison, 12; Mitchell Fiebiger, 8; Boone Carlson, 6; Luke Larkoski, 4; Chris Naatz, 3; Jacob Naatz, 3; free throws: 44 percent (4-for-9)
