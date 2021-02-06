February 6, 2021

Kittelson leads BP comeback over Medford

By Daily Herald

Published 9:55 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team came back to beat Medford (1-3 overall) 58-48 in BP Friday.

BP (2-3 overall) trailed by six at halftime, but Drew Kittelson had 23 points.

Medford 26  22    48

BP 20  38    58

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 23; Colin Jordison, 12; Mitchell Fiebiger, 8; Boone Carlson, 6; Luke Larkoski, 4; Chris Naatz, 3; Jacob Naatz, 3; free throws: 44 percent (4-for-9)

