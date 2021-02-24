Landers hits six threes as Superlarks blow past Mabel-Canton

The Grand Meadow boys basketball team beat Mabel-Canton (4-7 overall, 4-7 SEC) 79-34 in GM Tuesday.

Colt Landers went six-for-six on threes as he scored 27 points for the Superlarks (5-3 overall, 4-3 SEC).

Zac Hoffman and Roman Warmka each added 11 for GM.

MC 14 20 — 34

GM 47 32 — 79