Landers hits six threes as Superlarks blow past Mabel-Canton
The Grand Meadow boys basketball team beat Mabel-Canton (4-7 overall, 4-7 SEC) 79-34 in GM Tuesday.
Colt Landers went six-for-six on threes as he scored 27 points for the Superlarks (5-3 overall, 4-3 SEC).
Zac Hoffman and Roman Warmka each added 11 for GM.
MC 14 20 — 34
GM 47 32 — 79
