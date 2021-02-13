Learn how PTTP dollars are spent during PTTP Power Hour

How do your Paint the Town Pink donations get used? Learn the answer and why those PTTP donations are so important during the Paint the Town Pink Power Hour hosted by The Hormel Institute at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Through the Paint the Town Pink Power Hour, participants will learn how PTTP donations are used to accelerate answers to cancer. The one-hour seminar will include a presentation and Q&A opportunity. Participants will leave with a better understanding of what PTTP grants are, how researchers use those funds and why the grants are so important for researchers.

Paint the Town Pink Power Hour will be a Zoom event. The link can be found at hi.umn.edu/pttp or you can email bgerhart@umn.edu if you would like the link emailed directly to you.