February 18, 2021

LeRoy-Ostrander girls fall to Kingsland

By Daily Herald

Published 9:33 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (10-1 overall, 8-0 SEC) by a score of 69-34 in LeRoy Thursday.

Kelly Hanson had 11 points for the Cardinals (3-6 overall, 3-6 SEC).

Kingsland 40  29  —  69

LO 21  13  —  34

LO stats: Kelly Hanson, 11; Jordan Runde, 8; Benita Nolt, 7; Sydney Alstat, 3; Jenna Olson, 3; Gracie O’Byrne, 2; free throws: 71 percent (10-for-14)

