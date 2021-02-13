February 13, 2021

  • -8°

Letter: Photo ID should be required to vote

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, February 13, 2021

Today, Feb. 9, 2021, I voted at Austin City Hall in the special primary election for Mower Country Commissioner. When I pulled out my wallet to show them a photo ID (my Minnesota driver’s license) they said that I didn’t need to show any ID. They asked my name and address, and because I am a registered voter, they permitted me to vote.

The reason I am writing this letter is that I don’t like the way that the government officials are running our nation. I firmly believe that only legal citizens should vote in America and that everyone should have to show a Photo Voter ID.

Ed Brady

Austin, MN

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections