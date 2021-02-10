LIFE Mower County to host 26th annual Rose Sale

LIFE Mower County will host its 26th annual Rose Sale from Feb. 16 through March 23.

The proceeds will help fund programs benefiting children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Advocacy and Family Support Services, Special Olympics, People First Aktion Club, vacations and Our Place Recreation Center.

Red roses and multicolored lollipop roses will be offered. Purchase a dozen red roses for $18 or $24 with a vase included. Lollipop roses cost $20 a dozen or $26 with a vase. Delivery is available within the city of Austin.

Order forms can be found by emailing info@lifemowercounty.org, by calling 507-433-8994 or visiting our website at www.lifemowercounty.org/rose-sale. Orders can be taken until March 23 and pick-up and delivery is scheduled for April 6.