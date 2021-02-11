LP’s Christianson leads Yellowjackets past Riverland

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team lost to Rochester Community and Technical College (5-0 overall) 95-53 in Rochester Wednesday.

Lyle grad Olivia Christianson put up 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Yellowjackets and Jade Love had 13 points for RCC (3-2 overall).

Christianson is averaging 24.4 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game.

RCC scoring: Jade Love, 13; Cayli Miles, 11; Megan Shanahan, 9; Imani Colon, 9; Deaira Keaton, 7; Yoly Rosado, 2; Sylana Stewart, 2