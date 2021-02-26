Lyle-Pacelli boys crush Houston

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team blew past the Hurricanes (0-11 overall, 0-10 SEC) 91-41 in Houston Thursday.

Cole Walter had 12 points, nine steals and seven assists for the Athletics (9-2 overall, 8-1 SEC) and Zach Bollingberg added 21 points and 11 rebounds.

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 24; Zach Bollingberg, 21; Cole Walter, 12; Jed Nelson, 11; Jake Truckenmiller, 6; Landon Meyer, 5; Sam Nelsen, 4; Trey Anderson, 4; Mac Nelson, 3; Jayden Lewis, 2