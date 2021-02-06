Maple River boys seize control of Gopher Conference with sweep of Hayfield
The Hayfield boys basketball team lost to Maple River (6-1 overall, 6-0 Gopher) by a score of 74-49 in Hayfield Friday.
Maple River jumped out to a 17-7 lead, and Hayfield used a 6-0 spurt to briefly get back in it. MR has now beaten the Vikings (5-3 overall, 4-2 Gopher).
“Every time we had a run, they answered,” Hayfield head coach Chris Pack said. “They’re definitely at the top of the conference this year. They’re talented and deep.”
MR 35 39 — 74
Hayfield 18 31 — 49
Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 20; Isaac Matti, 12; Ethan Pack, 10; Easton Fritcher, 2; Isaiah Tempel, 2; Karver Heydt, 2; Lucas Hansen, 1; free throws: 53 percent (10-for-19)
Kittelson leads BP comeback over Medford
The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team came back to beat Medford (1-3 overall) 58-48 in BP Friday. BP (2-3 overall)... read more