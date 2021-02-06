February 6, 2021

Maple River boys seize control of Gopher Conference with sweep of Hayfield

By Daily Herald

Published 10:06 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

The Hayfield boys basketball team lost to Maple River (6-1 overall, 6-0 Gopher) by a score of 74-49 in Hayfield Friday.

Maple River jumped out to a 17-7 lead, and Hayfield used a 6-0 spurt to briefly get back in it. MR has now beaten the Vikings (5-3 overall, 4-2 Gopher).

“Every time we had a run, they answered,” Hayfield head coach Chris Pack said. “They’re definitely at the top of the conference this year. They’re talented and deep.”

MR 35  39    74

Hayfield 18  31    49

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 20; Isaac Matti, 12; Ethan Pack, 10; Easton Fritcher, 2; Isaiah Tempel, 2; Karver Heydt, 2; Lucas Hansen, 1; free throws: 53 percent (10-for-19)

