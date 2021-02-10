Mueller, Duren move on after special primary
Will face off in special election for District 1 Mower County Commissioner in April
John Mueller and Tim Duren are moving on, having come out on top in the primary special election Tuesday night for District 1 Mower County Commissioner.
Mueller finished with 245 of the total 653 votes cast, followed by Duren with 167 votes.
Mueller and Duren will now face each other in a special general election on April 13. The winner will fill the seat vacated by Tim Gabrielson, who passed away just days after being elected to another term in November.
Check back to www.austindailyherald.com Wednesday for a complete rundown of Tuesday night’s election.
Vote tally
John Mueller 245
Tim Duren 167
Mark Lang 112
Laura Helle 64
Michael Langstaff 35
Ric Berg 15
Arnie Johnson 12
Other 3
Total 653
Love of Austin event to raise money for AAF
The Austin Area Foundation is hoping to give area residents a special Valentine’s Day, while also raising some funds for... read more