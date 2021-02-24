February 24, 2021

Oswald’s double-double propels Awesome Blossoms to fifth straight win

By Daily Herald

Published 10:23 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team won its fifth straight game when it beat Medford (5-3 overall, 4-2 Gopher) 58-41 in BP Tuesday.

Megan Oswald put up 17 points and 13 rebounds for BP (10-1 overall, 8-0 Gopher) and Bobbie Bruns added 14 points and seven assists.

Medford 20  21  —  41

BP 29  29  —  58

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 17; Maggie Bruns, 15; Bobbie Bruns, 14; Emily Miller, 5; Allison Krohnberg, 4; Anna Pauly, 3; free throws: 63 percent (15-for-24)

