Oswald’s double-double propels Awesome Blossoms to fifth straight win

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team won its fifth straight game when it beat Medford (5-3 overall, 4-2 Gopher) 58-41 in BP Tuesday.

Megan Oswald put up 17 points and 13 rebounds for BP (10-1 overall, 8-0 Gopher) and Bobbie Bruns added 14 points and seven assists.

Medford 20 21 — 41

BP 29 29 — 58

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 17; Maggie Bruns, 15; Bobbie Bruns, 14; Emily Miller, 5; Allison Krohnberg, 4; Anna Pauly, 3; free throws: 63 percent (15-for-24)