Over 5K Mower residents have received at least one COVID vaccine

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,976 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 86 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 85 cases are still active in Mower County, an increase of about 40 from earlier this week.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, 5,003 Mower County residents, or 12.6 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine while 1,715 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

The MDH reports that 31 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Mower County since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the MDH reported 477,287 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 13,833 are still active.

As of Friday, 25,368 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,240 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,412 on Friday. Of those, 4,029 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.