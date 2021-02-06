Packer boys go cold in Mankato East

The Austin boys basketball team couldn’t keep up with the leaders in the Big Nine as they lost to Mankato East (7-0 overall, 7-0 Big Nine) by a score of 67-55 in Mankato Friday.

BJ Omot scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Cougars, while Okey Okey put up 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Austin (5-2 overall, 5-2 Big Nine).

Austin was 7-for-40 on three-pointers in the loss.

Austin 22 33 — 55

East 26 41 — 67

Austin scoring: Okey Okey, 14; Teyghan Hovland, 14; Emmanuel Manyuon, 10; Victor Idris, 8; Gage Manahan, 6; Junior Ledji, 3; free throws: 61 percent (8-for-13)