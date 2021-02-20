Packer boys topple Spartans

The Austin boys basketball team took down Rochester Mayo (3-7 overall, 3-6 Big Nine) 70-54 in Rochester Friday.

Emmanuel Manyuon finished with 19 points, four rebounds and seven steals for the Packers (8-2 overall, 8-2 Big Nine).

Austin 37 33 — 70

Mayo 29 25 — 54

Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 19; Okey Okey, 12; Victor Idris, 11; Teyghan Hovland, 11; Dieth Duop, 8; Gage Manahan, 5; Jordan Ransom, 2; Junior Ledji, 2; free throws: 63 percent (12-for-19)