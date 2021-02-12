Packer girls force a tie in Mankato East
Despite being out-shot 54-16, the Packers were able to salvage a 2-2 tie against Mankato East (4-2-1 overall, 4-2-1 Big Nine) in Mankato Thursday.
Shelby Davidson had 52 saves for Austin.
Kate Holtz scored to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period for the Packers.
Lexi Stich scored a first period goal for the Packers (4-3-1 overall, 4-3-1 Big Nine).
You Might Like
Grand Meadow girls fall to Kingsland
The Grand Meadow girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (7-1 overall, 5-0 SEC) 47-18 on the road Thursday. River Landers... read more