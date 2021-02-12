February 12, 2021

Packer girls force a tie in Mankato East

By Daily Herald

Published 10:20 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Despite being out-shot 54-16, the Packers were able to salvage a 2-2 tie against Mankato East (4-2-1 overall, 4-2-1 Big Nine) in Mankato Thursday.

Shelby Davidson had 52 saves for Austin.

Kate Holtz scored to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period for the Packers.

Lexi Stich scored a first period goal for the Packers (4-3-1 overall, 4-3-1 Big Nine).

