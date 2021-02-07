Packer gymnasts take first in triangular
The Austin gymnastics team took first in a triangular in Rochester Saturday.
The Packers led the way with 129.025 points, while Mayo had 127.525 and John Marshall had 119.925.
AUSTIN RESULTS
All-Around: Ashley Myhre (fourth, 31.675)
Vault: Kate Oelfke (first, 8.7); Ashley Myhre (third, 8.625); Lauren Schmitt (fourth, 8.525)
Bars: Claire Raymond (first, 8.525); Ashley Myhre (fourth, 7.56)
Beam: Hannah Fritz (fourth, 8.075)
Floor: Maria Morey (third, 8.625)
