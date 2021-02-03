Pair of accidents send area people to hospital

An Austin man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Monday in Faribault County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2012 Freightliner semi and a 2014 Toyota Tundra were travelling east on Interstate 90 when they collided at about 6:13 p.m. near milepost 128 in Emerald Township, Faribault County.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and Frost Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

The Toyota’s driver, Nephtali Abraham Daza, 38, of Austin was transported to United Hospital District-Blue Earth Clinic with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, Richard Earl Lobdell, 50, of Baltic, South Dakota, was uninjured.

The report does not indicate what caused the accident; however, alcohol was not a factor.

BP woman injured in Friday morning accident

A Blooming Prairie woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a Friday morning two-vehicle accident in Udolpho Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2005 Ford Freestyle was headed east on County Road 1 toward Highway 218 at about 11:46 a.m. on Friday. A 2002 Buick Century was heading north on 218 and the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Blooming Prairie Ambulance responded to the scene.

The Buick’s driver, 71-year-old Diane Kay Boullion of Blooming Prairie, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. The Ford’s driver, 18-year-old Chasten James Wilkie of Waltham, was uninjured.