Pamela Cox, 79

Pamela Ann Cox, 79, died peacefully at home on February 21, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Harold Cox, daughter, Susan, grand-daughter, Shannon, great grandchildren, Faith and Cameron, brother, Frank (Patsy) Newell, and nieces and nephews.

Pamela was born on October 4th, 1941 to Franklin and Norma (Halverson) Newell. She graduated from Austin High School in 1959. Pam married Harold Cox in Mason City, IA on May 4th 1961.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Norma, sisters Marion and Faith and granddaughter Jennifer.