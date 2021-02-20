February 21, 2021

  • 25°

PHOTOS: The Plunge goes on

By Eric Johnson

Published 2:08 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

Despite this year’s Paint the Town Pink’s Plunging for Pink having been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dutchtown Jumpers had different ideas, going forward with a miniature version of the event at Hoot and Ole’s Saturday afternoon.

Check back later to www.austindailyherald.com for more on how the event came out.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections