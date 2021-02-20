PHOTOS: The Plunge goes on
Despite this year’s Paint the Town Pink’s Plunging for Pink having been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dutchtown Jumpers had different ideas, going forward with a miniature version of the event at Hoot and Ole’s Saturday afternoon.
Check back later to www.austindailyherald.com for more on how the event came out.
You Might Like
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA rover streaked through the orange Martian sky and landed on the planet Thursday,... read more