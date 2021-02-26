February 25, 2021

  • 25°

Rebel boys get past Rockets

By Daily Herald

Published 10:01 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

The Southland boys basketball team beat Randolph (6-4 overall, 5-3 SEC) 70-51 in Randolph Thursday.

Ethan Forthun had 23 points for the Rebels (11-1 overall, 10-1 SEC).

Southland 37 33  —  70

Randolph 23 28  —  51

Southland scoring: Ethan Forthun, 23; Harrison Hanna, 14; Nick Boe, 13; Dan Boe, 11; Eli Wolff, 6; Brendan Kennedy, 3

 

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections