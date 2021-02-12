February 12, 2021

Rebel boys tame the Tigers in Lake City

By Daily Herald

Published 11:32 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Southland boys basketball team beat Lake City (4-2 overall) 69-57 on the road Tuesday.

Ethan Forthun had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Rebels (6-1 overall)

Southland scoring: Ethan Forthun, 22; Brendan Kennedy, 14; Harrison Hanna, 12; Nick Boe, 8; Eli Wolff, 8; Dan Boe, 5; free throws: 70 percent (17-for-24)

