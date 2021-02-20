Rebel girls fall to Lancers
The Southland girls basketball team lost to La Crescent (6-4 overall) 55-47 on the road Friday.
Larissa Goslee had 20 points for the Rebels (5-6 overall).
Southland 23 24 — 47
La Crescent 18 37 — 55
Southland scoring: Larissa Goslee, 20; Kelsey Mensink, 15; Kayla Nelsen, 6; Olivia Matheis, 4; Bailey Johnson, 2; free throws: 65 percent (9-for-14)
