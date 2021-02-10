Red Cross holding February blood drives in Mower County

In February, the Red Cross is urging others to donate blood, platelets or plasma and leave a legacy of their own by helping a patient in need. COVID-19 survivors are especially needed to address a convalescent plasma shortage. These individuals may have antibodies in their plasma that could help patients currently battling the virus.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who come to give will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

Austin

• Feb. 16: Noon to 6 p.m., Austin Eagles Lookout Arie 703, 107 11th St. NE

• Feb. 17: Noon to 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 2001 Sixth Ave. SE

• Feb. 26: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran, 1600 W. Oakland Ave.

Dexter

• Feb. 17: Noon to 6 p.m., Dexter Fire Department, 107 Main St.