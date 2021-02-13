Ruby’s Pantry in need of volunteers

Ruby’s Pantry Austin is looking for volunteers for it’s Thursday, Feb. 18 pantry at the Mower County Fairgrounds.

The panty has seen a decrease in volunteers over the winter and Ruby’s organizers are putting out a request for anyone who wants to help to come out and lend a hand.

The truck filled with donated food to be distributed arrives around 2 p.m. and the work of setting up distribution stations starts at 2:30 p.m. Volunteers can arrive anytime after 2:30 p.m.

Distribution begins around 4 p.m. and goes until about 5:30 p.m. or until the food runs out. It is a drive-by event with volunteers placing items in each vehicle as they slowly go by. Two distribution lines are used to speed up the process.

The pop-up pantries are outside for safety and masks are required. Volunteers have access to a building to warm up and with bathroom facilities.

Last month, Ruby’s had just half the number of volunteers from past pantries. While it is possible to conduct the distribution with such a low number it is easier with more volunteers.

For more information call Grace Lutheran Church at 433-3445. Keep up with Ruby’s Pantry Austin on our Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/Rubys-Pantry-Austin.