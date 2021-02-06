Scholarship for 2021 Young Women in Public Affairs available

Applications for the 2020 Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship Application are now available from the Zonta Club of Austin.

All local women between the ages of 16 and 20 are welcome to apply.

Contact Zonta by email at austinmnzonta@hotmail.com or phone Mary Goetz at 507-219-9031 if interested. Women are encouraged to leave a message to request the scholarship application forms.

The Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship is given out to a young woman aged 16 by April 1 and 20.

Applicants must have:

• Active commitment to volunteerism;

• Experience in local government, student government, or workplace leadership (paid or unpaid);

• Volunteer leadership achievements; and

•Completed and submitted application by March 5, 2021