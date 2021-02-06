Seniors lead the way as Lyle-Pacelli boys topple Falcons
The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Fillmore Central (1-2 overall) 82-48 in Lyle Friday.
Jed Nelson had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Athletics (5-1 overall) and Cole Walter added eight points and nine assists.
LP stats: Jake Truckenmiller, 23; Jed Nelson, 19; Buay Koak, 13; Zach Bollingberg, 11; Cole Walter, 8; Sam Nelsen, 6; Trey Anderson, 2
