Shanahan scorches Sisseton-Wahpeton for 29 as Blue Devil women score a sweep

The Blue Devil women’s basketball team completed a weekend sweep over Sisseton-Wahpeton College when they won 87-54 in Riverland Gym Sunday.

Megan Shanahan scored 29 points for Riverland Community College (2-1 overall) as she went five-for-10 on three-pointers and piled up eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

RCC scoring: Megan Shanahan 29; Imani Colon, 13; Jade Love, 13; Deaira Keaton, 8; Calyi Miles, 7; Sylana Stewart, 6; Ana Hagen, 5; Yoly Rosado, 3; Carmen Plata, 3