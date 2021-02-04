February 4, 2021

Sheriff’s Office investigating storage shed break-ins

By Mike Stoll

Published 8:23 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several items were stolen from two rural storage sheds.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, the MCSO took a report that an unknown individual or individuals broke into two storage sheds at 260th Street and 547th Avenue, south of Lansing. The break-ins are believed to have occurred on Feb. 1 or Feb. 2.

The property owner reported that the following items were stolen:

  • Poulan chainsaw with 16-inch bar;
  • Poulan chainsaw with 18-inch bar;
  • Husquvarna chainsaw with 16-inch bar, model 435;
  • Black “dorm” refrigerator; and
  • Black 16’ x 16’box with red handle containing multiple assorted drill bits.

The estimated total loss is about $700.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-3400.

