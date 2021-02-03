Snow, sub-zero temperatures expected as week progresses

Snow beginning Thursday morning is expected to be the precursor to much colder temperatures in the area later this week.

According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, rain and snow is expected to fall around 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday morning, followed by snow mainly before noon. The NWS predicts about 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Although most of the snow is expected mainly before noon, there is the chance of patchy blowing snow through Thursday evening.

Temperatures for the following days are forecasted to be in the single digit to sub-zero range. The high for Friday is 10 during the day with a Friday night low of -4. The weekend will be even colder with Saturday highs and lows of 3 and -16 and Sunday highs and lows of -4 and -17.

In the event of severe cold, it is advised to limit outdoor activities as much as possible and wear proper clothing when outdoors. For the home, make sure your natural gas meter is clear of snow and ice to allow for proper air flow to avoid shutting down your furnace. If you have elderly neighbors, try to check in with them to make sure their home is properly heated.