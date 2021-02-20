Stephanie J. Miller, 38

Stephanie J. Miller, age 38 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Methodist Hospital after a six year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Stephanie Jean Thompson was born October 24, 1982, to Marvin Jr. and Heidi (Hansen) Thompson in Owatonna, Minnesota. She graduated with the class of 2001, from Blooming Prairie High School. Stephanie went on to attend Winona State University for her undergraduate degree and it was there she met the love of her life, Matthew Miller. On August 11, 2007, she married Matthew at the Bethel Church in Owatonna, Minnesota. Stephanie then attended St. Thomas University and St. Kates University for her Master’s in Clinical Social Work. During her career she worked with the elderly, at-risk youth, and eventually obtained her ideal job as a Clinical Social Worker specializing in cognitive behavioral therapy at Mayo Clinic. She also developed a mental health training program for law enforcement and trained multiple law enforcement agencies. Her dreams came true with the start of her and Matthew’s family and the birth of their daughter, Claudia, in 2010. Their life was further enriched by the birth of their son, Landon, in 2012. She was a wonderful mom who cuddled, laughed, danced, played, loved, and dreamed. She volunteered her time with school field trips, activities, and coached her daughter’s 4th grade basketball team. One of her favorite things to do was make hand-decorated cakes and desserts for family and friends. If you had just met Stephanie, you would have never known she was battling cancer. Her positive attitude, strength, and courage was inspiring to everyone who knew her. She once said, “Cancer has given me more than it has taken.” She was blessed by the love and support of so many; too many to count. She never hesitated to befriend and support other breast cancer “warriors” and help them in any way she could. Stephanie was a bright light, a kind heart, and had a beautiful smile that beamed with joy. Cancer may have taken her body, but it never touched her soul. The world is a little less bright without her in it. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her parents, Marvin Jr. and Heidi Thompson; husband, Matthew Miller; daughter, Claudia Miller (11); son, Landon Miller (8); brother, Derrick (Brittany) Thompson; sister, Amber (Adam) Johnson; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harold and Mildred Hansen; paternal grandparents, Marvin, Sr. and Norma Thompson; uncles, Greg Hansen and Dale Hansen.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Due to COVID-19, the service will be family only or by invitation. Services will be live streamed through First Lutheran Church – Facebook page. Public interment will be held at 3:15 p.m. following the service on Tuesday in Danish Baptist Cemetery in Blooming Prairie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Miller Family. An account has been arranged at US Bank, P.O. Box 337, Blooming Prairie, MN 55917. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.