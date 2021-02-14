Street improvement hearings on the city council agenda

The Austin City Council will be holding a series of public hearings on 2021 proposed street repairs during its next regular meeting.

Streets scheduled for improvement work this year are:

• Project 21101 – Eighth Street Northwest (Eighth Avenue Northwest to 13th Avenue Northwest) and Ninth Street Southwest (Eighth Avenue

• Project 21102 – First Street Southeast (Oakland Avenue East to First Avenue Southeast) and First Avenue Southeast (South Main Street to Second Street Southeast);

• Project 21103 – 19th Street Northwest (Oakland Avenue West to Fourth Avenue Northwest) and First Avenue Northwest (18th Street Northwest to 19th Street Northwest);

• Project 21104 – 16th Street Northeast (Oakland Avenue East to Third Avenue Northeast) and First Avenue Northeast (Oakland Place Northeast to 19th Street Northeast); and

• Project 21105 – Eighth Avenue Northwest (North Main Street to Fourth Street Northwest) and Eighth Avenue Southwest (27th Street to dead end).

The council will also vote to set the public hearing date for street improvement project assessments to March 15.

In observance of Presidents’ Day, the council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in the City Council Chambers located in the basement of Austin City Hall. There will be no work session following the meeting.

Any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance.

For a complete agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/city-council.