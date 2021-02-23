USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

USDA Rural Development is accepting applications for very low- and low-income individuals and families seeking to purchase or repair a home in a rural area.

The Direct Home Loan program offers financing to qualified very-low and low-income applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as one percent with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability. The program is available in rural communities of generally 35,000 people or less.

The maximum loan amount is $20,000 at a one percent interest rate, repayable for a 20-year term and can be used to improve or modernize homes and do essential repairs. Grants of up to $7,500 are available to homeowners 62 and older and must be used to remove health or safety hazards, such as fixing a leaking roof, installing indoor plumbing, or replacing a furnace.

Contact a USDA Rural Development Housing Specialist in your area today, to see if you qualify.

• Faribault Office – (507) 332-7418 Ext. No. 4

• Worthington Office – (507) 372-7783 Ext. No. 4

• Marshall Office – (507) 591-4329

• Willmar Office – (320) 235-3540 Ext. No. 4

USDA Rural Development loans and grants provide assistance that supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed intern