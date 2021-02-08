Vera M. Armbrust, 83

Vera Myra Armbrust, age 83 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On August 29, 1937, Vera M. Lee was born one of seven children to Edwin and Elsie Lee. She was born on the family farm in rural Blooming Prairie and delivered specifically by her father Edwin. Her father passed away when she was 4 years old. The family moved to Austin where she attended the Lincoln Elementary School. At the age of 16, Vera was already attending VoTech, studying Cosmetology. On her 18th birthday, she began working at Margaret’s Beauty Shop and continued there for six years. Vera went on to start her own shop at her home called Vera’s Beauty Shop. On April 29, 1961, Vera was married to LaVern Armbrust at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. At age 52, she began a twenty-year career working in Housekeeping at Sacred Heart as well as continuing to work at her beauty shop. Vera was a past member of the Eagles, and specifically the Eagles Camera Club. She attended Crane Chapel as a longtime member.

She was the happiest through her life when she was surrounded by her family. This was her most important thing in her life. She soaked up every moment with them. She showered us with her love, patience, positive attitude, and forgiveness. She had a contagious laugh that filled our home. She loved playing cards (Ski-doo), which she was the grand champion at. We were together camping, vacations, talking on the phone, visiting, going out to eat, and the girls taking her to plays. She was very close to her dear sister-in-law Phyllis Lee, which they spent much time together.

Mom and dad had many friends which they enjoyed going out dancing together, eating out, playing cards (Rummy), and camping. Her closest friend she had for almost 70 years was her dear friend, Rosemary Brown. She will be so immensely missed by us all.

She is survived by her daughters, Terri (Jay) Magnuson of Austin, MN, Lori (Mark) Guennigsman of Belle Plaine, MN, Kelly (Chris) Perkins of Hager City, WI; stepdaughter, Bonnie Miller of Spring Hill, FL; daughter-in-law, Debbie Armbrust; and son-in-law, Johnny Hull; 12 grandchildren, Adam, Jacob, Wesley, Zach, Ben, Eli, Caleb, Kjersti, Kelsey, Karley, Kyle, and Molly; 7 great grandchildren, Joshua, Adrik, Persephone, Lincoln, Wyatt, Leo, Brady, and Henry, sister in laws; Nancy Lee and Phyllis Lee, and a brother in law, Marvin Durben. Vera was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVern Armbrust; son, Michael Armbrust; stepdaughter, Penny Hull; 3 brothers, Elmer Lee, Richard (Ida May) Lee, Virgil Lee; and 3 sisters, Rosella (Ambrose) Durben, Evelyn Durben, and Lucille Lee (died in infancy).

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Crane Community Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin.