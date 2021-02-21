Wilderness best Bruins for the second straight night

The Austin Bruins lost to the Minnesota Wilderness (8-9-1-1 overall) for the second straight night as they fell short 6-3 in Riverside Arena.

The Bruins (8-14-2-2 overall) fired off 45 shots, but it wasn’t enough.

SCORING SUMMARY

Wilderness 1 2 3 – 6

Austin 0 2 1 – 3

(M) Gavin Rasmussen (Mitchell Allard, Jacob Badal) 11:29

Second period

(A) John Lundy (Reginald Millette, Travis Shoudy) 8:49

(M) Jacob Badal (Gavin Rasmussen, Grant Docter) (power play) 12:36

(M) Rasmussen (Will Traeger, Mikol Sartor) 16:38

(A) Millette (Frank Dovorany, Shoudy) 19:32

Third period

(M) Evan Bushy (Mitchell Allard, Dante Lawson) 6:29

(A) Connor Mylymok (Carson Riddle, Peter Jacobs) (power play) 10:53

(M) Allard (Ethan Wolthers, Dante Larson) 14:06

(M) Wolthers (Docter) (empty net) 18:50

Shots: Austin – 45; Wilderness – 28

Power plays: Austin 1-for-5; Wilderness – 1-for-2